USA: The consultancy arm of British infrastructure manager Network Rail has been awarded a $73·2m contract to provide rail systems engineering services to the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

Network Rail Consulting will be supported by subconsultants Egis and Ricardo, as well as local companies C2PM DR McNatty & Associates, GCM Consulting, Intueor Consulting, LOR Consulting Group and NSI Engineering.

Atkins North America had also submitted a bid in conjunction with Ineco and 15 local firms.

The contract running to May 2029 covers asset management, rail engineering support and oversight, design and construction operations and maintenance oversight, network integration and programme compliance, start-up and commissioning, Federal Railroad Administration certification, rule of applicability, system safety and security, and track, systems and trainsets contracts commercial support.

‘Having been involved in the development of the California high speed rail programme since 2015, we’re delighted to have the opportunity to continue our support to the California High-Speed Rail Authority to help deliver this important investment that is poised to be one of the most transformative infrastructure programs in US history’, said Network Rail Consulting Global Managing Director Nigel Ash, when the contract was announced on January 11.