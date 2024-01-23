Show Fullscreen

POLAND: The recently elected government has announced an audit of the Centralny Port Komunikacyjny railway, road and hub airport programme, along with leadership changes at the project promoter.

On January 17 Maciej Lasek, the new Secretary of State for Development Funds & Regional Policy and the government’s representative at project promoter CPK, dismissed the organisation’s supervisory board and appointed Filip Czernicki (Chairman), Andrzej Ilków (Vice-Chairman), Adam Sanocki and Magdalena Jaworska-Maćkowiak.

Two days later, the supervisory board dismissed Mikołaj Wild as President of the CPK management board and Radosław Kantak as management board member responsible for railway investments. Czernicki will act as President of the management board for three months.

The ministry said the board changes were intended to ‘improve co-operation’, with the new members having ‘extensive experience’ of implementing domestic and international projects.

Lasek said that the government would launch an audit to ‘thoroughly analyse’ the activities of CPK. He said the construction schedule under the previous government was ‘unrealistic’, and the audit would provide important information on processes and decisions taken.

He had urged ‘restraint’ over the use of public funds, and said there was a ‘lack of understanding’ over the difference between corporate social responsibility and sponsorship.

He expressed scepticism over a church renovation which had been financed by CPK, saying ‘sponsoring of such projects from public money should not take place, and building good relations with the local community should rely mainly on dialogue’.