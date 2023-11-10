Show Fullscreen

POLAND: The government has approved high speed rail and airport project promoter Centralny Port Komunikacyjny’s rolling stock strategy, which envisages the purchase of more than 100 electric multiple-units.

CPK’s expenditure on rolling stock in 2024-30 is estimated at 8·7bn złoty at H1 2023 prices, and 16-20bn złoty by 2035.

Modelling undertaken by CPK predicts that its new lines will contribute to a doubling of long-distance ridership by 2050, creating a requirement for new stock as around 90% of Poland’s coaches and 70% of EMUs will be more than 40 years old within the next 10 years.

The initial trainsets would be used on the Warszawa – new hub airport – Łódź route which is being developed as Poland’s first 250 km/h corridor.

Leasing company

CPK plans to establish a rolling stock company which would purchase trainsets and then lease them to the future operators.

Private or public minority investors could participate in this subsidiary, which would be financed to a significant extent through debt instruments from banks and investment, insurance and pension funds.

This leasing model draws on international experience and is designed to reduce the need for capital expenditure by potential operators.

The rolling stock order would ‘generate demand for modern rolling stock currently unavailable on the Polish market’, said CPK CEO Mikołaj Wild on November 10. ‘We believe that, as with the approach to liberalising the rail market, it is worth taking advantage of international experience and know-how’.

He said the rolling stock pool concept ‘is an attractive option allowing operators to lease modern rolling stock adapted to the CPK infrastructure.’

Marcin Horała, Deputy Minister of Funds & Regional Policy and government plenipotentiary for CPK, said ‘the purchase of rolling stock for the CPK lines should be conducted in a well thought out and comprehensive manner. We are convinced that Polish companies will be involved in the manufacture of the trains and that this purchase should also form a boost for our economy.’

Earlier this year Horała told Railway Gazette International that the rolling stock procurement would be one of the biggest in the world outside China, and big enough to support the business case for developing production capabilities in Poland in co-operation with experienced international partners.

Rolling stock requirements

CPK is to undertake further analysis on the functional requirements, in consultation with operators and organisations including those representing people with disabilities.

It plans to order TSI-compliant 3 kV DC and 25 kV 50 Hz dual-voltage trains able to operate at up to 250 km/h, with efficiency measures including energy recovery.

Requirements would include ETCS, a high level of passenger comfort, accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility, multi-functional areas, individual lighting, USB chargers and a passenger information system incorporating airport data.

‘Even the best railway infrastructure cannot function without modern trains’, said Horała.