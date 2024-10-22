Show Fullscreen

SOUTH KOREA: Korea Railroad Research Institute is installing a private 5G-R 5G-based railway telecoms network on a 600 m section of line in the Osong test centre, the company has told Railway Gazette International.

KRRI aims to use the testbed to develop and trial possible applications of 5G technology in the rail industry. Use cases could include KRRI’s ongoing research and development projects including autonomous train control, which aims to introduce direct train-to-train communication and position reporting to replace centralised traffic control. Further applications could include cloud-based analytics services and communications to support the rapid evacuation of passengers in an emergency.

5G-R is operating at 4·7 GHz frequency and enables data communication, including 5G video calls on trains traveling at speeds of at least 350 km/h.

KRRI first announced the installation of the bearer network in July and it plans to complete deployment by the end of the year. A subsequent roll-out is planned to cover further areas of the test centre site.