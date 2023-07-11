Show Fullscreen

USA: Utah Department of Transportation has appointed HDR to provide programme management services for its $1bn FrontRunner Strategic Double Track project.

This will add nine more sections of double track and update the signalling along the 135 km FrontRunner commuter rail route from Ogden to Salt Lake City and Provo. Currently 98 km of the route is single track.

Utah Transit Authority will also purchase 10 more trains.

The project will increase capacity by enabling peak services to be stepped up to every 15 min from the current half-hourly pattern.

HDR will manage the overall scope, schedule and cost of the project in co-ordination with UDOT and UTA. This will include assistance in the selection of a project delivery method, environmental documentation, federal grant support, project controls implementation, risk analysis, public outreach, preliminary engineering design and design review.

‘The FrontRunner serves as one of the most critical elements of Utah’s transit system, and this important expansion will provide exciting new mobility options to the state’s rapidly expanding population’, said HDR Senior Project Manager Mark Fuhrmann when the contract was announced in June.