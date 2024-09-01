Show Fullscreen

USA: Genessee & Wyoming is to use scanning and data capture hardware from Cordel Group and Rift software from TÜV Rheinland Group company D/Gauge for clearance assessment in its Upper Midwest and Great Lake divisions.

‘This cutting-edge clearance software will revolutionise the analysis and investigation of moving high-and-wide loads’, said D/Gauge Managing Director Colin Johnson.

‘Our innovative solution ensures the safe assessment of unique, non-standard revenue-generating freight, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry.’