SWITZERLAND: The 57 km Gotthard Base Tunnel may not fully reopen until September 2024, 13 months after a derailed freight train badly damaged the track in the western bore.

In an update on November 2 Swiss Federal Railways said the damage to the world’s longest railway tunnel which was caused by the August 10 derailment is much more serious than initially expected. More than 7 km of slab track will have to be replaced, with the SFr100m to SFr130m estimated cost covered by SBB’s insurance.

Up to 80 SBB and third-party staff are working in the tunnel each day to repair the damage. However, the process is logistically challenging and is proceeding at a rate of 300 m per week. SBB said it is examining all options to speed up the work with the aim of getting the tunnel back into full operation sooner.

Repairs to the safety gate and two turnouts at the Faido crossover will also take several weeks.

Once all the work has been completed, there will be an intensive commissioning phase.

Although the full reopening would not be until September, SBB intends to provide an increase in capacity from the December 10 2023 timetable charge.

From Monday to Thursday all available train paths through the undamaged eastern bore will be offered to freight operators, with passenger services using the traditional high level route. From Friday evening to Sunday evening both passenger and freight services will be able to operate through the base tunnel.

The operating plan is to be confirmed in late November, and then revised in the first quarter of 2024 ahead of expected Easter traffic.