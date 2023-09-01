Show Fullscreen

THAILAND: A consortium of Thales and River Engineering has completed a project to deploy ETCS Level 1 across 321 route-km and 48 stations on State Railway of Thailand’s Northern, Northeastern, Eastern and Southern lines radiating from Bangkok.

The programme began in 2019 and covered routes from Bangkok north to Lop Buri, west to Nakhon Pathom, northeast to Map Kabao and southeast from Hua Mak to Laem Chabang.

Thales staff from Thailand, Austria and Bulgaria worked with River Engineering to install over 3 000 balises and more than 1 000 lineside electronic units, which are connected directly to the signals for decentralised operation.

Thales first deployed ETCS in Thailand in 2017 as part of the double-tracking of the 104 km Chachoengsao – Klong Sip Kao – Kaeng Khoi route, then in 2018 it was awarded a contract covering the 41 km suburban Bangkok Red Line.