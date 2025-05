Show Fullscreen

CROATIA: HŽ Infrastruktura has awarded Strabag a €55m contract to modernise the line between the Slovenian border and Sveti Petar u Šumi in Istria.

The work on the 50 km single-track non-electrified route is expected to take three years.

HŽ Infra is also preparing a study for the modernisation and electrification of the entire route from the Slovenian border though to Pula.