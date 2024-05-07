Show Fullscreen

MALAYSIA: Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) has awarded Siemens Mobility a contract to supply signalling for the Klang Valley Double Track Phase 2 project.

The resignalling covers the commuter route launched 25 years ago which serves 29 stations between Salak Selatan and Seremban and between Abdullah Hukum and Pelabuhan Klang

The modernisation project includes 106 km of track, signalling and telecoms renewals. It also covers station enhancements to improve reliability, availability and the passenger experience and reduce energy consumption.

The contract announced on April 29 covers the supply and installation of Trackguard Westrace MK II interlockings, Clearguard ACM 250 axle counters, Sigmaguard LED signals and R5 9 DC track circuits.

‘The Siemens future-proof signalling technologies will aid Malaysia’s government to make public transport an important and preferred mode of transport, while alleviating traffic congestion and improving road traffic to be ready for the city’s development plans’, said Michel Obadia, CEO of Siemens Mobility Asia-Pacific.