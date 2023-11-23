Show Fullscreen

NETHERLANDS: Infrastructure manager ProRail has announced delays to rail enhancement projects as a result of problems approving its New Generation Signals.

The New Generation Signals are smaller than older designs, and safety testing has identified visibility problems in certain circumstances. This will prevent their use until design changes are made, ProRail said on November 20.

Older designs of signal will now be used for some projects that are to be carried out in 2024, but planned work in yards at Den Haag and Tilburg is to be postponed as these is not enough time to undertake a redesign. Work at Kijfhoek is also impacted, with new signals to be installed, but kept out of service until a solution is found.

ProRail said train services would not be affected by the problems, and work to approve the signal design is continuing.