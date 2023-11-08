Show Fullscreen

USA: The Federal Railroad Administration has awarded $16·4bn for 25 passenger rail enhancement interventions along the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington DC.

The projects were selected through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail programme.

‘We are finally delivering the generational investments in passenger rail that Americans have wanted for years, including modernising the busiest rail corridor in the country’, said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on November 6.

‘These investments will make our busiest passenger railroad safer, faster and more reliable, which means fewer delays and shorter commutes for the 800 000 passengers who rely on the Northeast Corridor every day.’