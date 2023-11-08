USA: The Federal Railroad Administration has awarded $16·4bn for 25 passenger rail enhancement interventions along the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington DC.
The projects were selected through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail programme.
‘We are finally delivering the generational investments in passenger rail that Americans have wanted for years, including modernising the busiest rail corridor in the country’, said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on November 6.
‘These investments will make our busiest passenger railroad safer, faster and more reliable, which means fewer delays and shorter commutes for the 800 000 passengers who rely on the Northeast Corridor every day.’
|State
|Project
|Funding (up to)
|
Connecticut
|
Connecticut River Bridge Replacement
|
826 645 100
|
Connecticut
|
Saugatuck River Bridge Replacement
|
23 200 000
|
Connecticut
|
Devon Bridge Replacement
|
245 920 000
|
Connecticut
|
Walk Bridge Replacement
|
465 000 000
|
Maryland
|
B&P Tunnel Replacement Programme: Frederick Douglass Tunnel
|
4 707 571 556
|
Maryland
|
Bush River Bridge Replacement Programme
|
18 800 000
|
Maryland
|
Gunpowder River Bridge Replacement Programme
|
30 000 000
|
Maryland
|
Susquehanna River Bridge Replacement Programme
|
2 081 215 100
|
New Jersey
|
Gateway Programme: Dock Bridge Rehabilitation
|
300 184 000
|
New Jersey
|
Gateway Programme: Sawtooth Bridges Replacement Project Enabling Components
|
133 327 610
|
New Jersey/New York
|
Gateway Programme: Hudson Tunnel Project Systems and Fit Out
|
3 799 999 820
|
New York
|
East River Tunnel Rehabilitation
|
1 261 851 977
|
New York
|
Pelham Bay Bridge Replacement
|
58 272 300
|
Multi-State
|
New Haven to Providence Capacity Planning Study
|
4 000 000
|
Multi-State
|
NEC South End Infrastructure Renewal and Speed Improvement Planning Study
|
21 600 000
|
Connecticut
|
Devon Bridge Interim Repairs
|
119 320 000
|
Connecticut
|
Hartford Line Rail Programme Double Track(Phase 3B
|
104 866 500
|
Connecticut
|
New Haven Line Network Infrastructure Upgrade
|
15 400 000
|
Connecticut
|
New Haven Line Power Improvement Programme
|
122 800 000
|
Connecticut
|
New Haven Line Track Improvement and Mobility Enhancement (TIME Part 1 and 3
|
71 648 000
|
Maryland
|
Baltimore Penn Station: Master Plan
|
108 320 000
|
New Jersey
|
Delco Lead
|
180 902 767
|
New Jersey
|
Newark Penn Station Vertical Circulation Improvements
|
59 200 000
|
New York
|
Penn Station Access
|
1 643 579 904
|
Pennsylvania
|
Reconstruction of Cornwells Heights Station
|
30 500 000
Supporting documentsClick link to download and view these files
Project Fact Sheets (PDF)PDF, Size 52.07 mb