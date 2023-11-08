President Biden makes NEC announcement

USA: The Federal Railroad Administration has awarded $16·4bn for 25 passenger rail enhancement interventions along the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington DC.

The projects were selected through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail programme.

‘We are finally delivering the generational investments in passenger rail that Americans have wanted for years, including modernising the busiest rail corridor in the country’, said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on November 6.

‘These investments will make our busiest passenger railroad safer, faster and more reliable, which means fewer delays and shorter commutes for the 800 000 passengers who rely on the Northeast Corridor every day.’

StateProjectFunding (up to)

Connecticut

Connecticut River Bridge Replacement

826 645 100

Connecticut

Saugatuck River Bridge Replacement

23 200 000

Connecticut

Devon Bridge Replacement

245 920 000

Connecticut

Walk Bridge Replacement

465 000 000

Maryland

B&P Tunnel Replacement Programme: Frederick Douglass Tunnel

4 707 571 556

Maryland

Bush River Bridge Replacement Programme

18 800 000

Maryland

Gunpowder River Bridge Replacement Programme

30 000 000

Maryland

Susquehanna River Bridge Replacement Programme

2 081 215 100

New Jersey

Gateway Programme: Dock Bridge Rehabilitation

300 184 000

New Jersey

Gateway Programme: Sawtooth Bridges Replacement Project Enabling Components

133 327 610

New Jersey/New York

Gateway Programme: Hudson Tunnel Project Systems and Fit Out

3 799 999 820

New York

East River Tunnel Rehabilitation

1 261 851 977

New York

Pelham Bay Bridge Replacement

58 272 300

Multi-State

New Haven to Providence Capacity Planning Study

4 000 000

Multi-State

NEC South End Infrastructure Renewal and Speed Improvement Planning Study

21 600 000

Connecticut

Devon Bridge Interim Repairs

119 320 000

Connecticut

Hartford Line Rail Programme Double Track(Phase 3B

104 866 500

Connecticut

New Haven Line Network Infrastructure Upgrade

15 400 000

Connecticut

New Haven Line Power Improvement Programme

122 800 000

Connecticut

New Haven Line Track Improvement and Mobility Enhancement (TIME Part 1 and 3

71 648 000

Maryland

Baltimore Penn Station: Master Plan

108 320 000

New Jersey

Delco Lead

180 902 767

New Jersey

Newark Penn Station Vertical Circulation Improvements

59 200 000

New York

Penn Station Access

1 643 579 904

Pennsylvania

Reconstruction of Cornwells Heights Station

30 500 000

