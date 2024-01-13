Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: The European Investment Bank has approved a €550m loan to infrastructure manager ADIF to finance works to increase capacity at Madrid’s Atocha station.

The loan approved in December forms part of a €740m framework package agreed in 2021 for works at the capital’s Atocha and Chamartín stations.

The works at Atocha include the ongoing construction of platforms 16 and 17, an underground through station for which procurement is underway, renovation of the historic trainshed and the development of Plaza del Embarcadero.

EIB will also provide financing for works to connect the Madrid – Levante (València, Alacant and Murcia) and Madrid – Barcelona high speed lines.