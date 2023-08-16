Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Infrastructure manager RFI has awarded a design and build contract for a 9 km extension of the Salerno suburban rail service to serve Salerno Costa D’Amalfi Airport.

This will involve the construction of a single-track electrified line dedicated to the suburban service alongside the existing Salerno – Battipaglia line between Stadio Arechi and the airport, with four new stations.

The €170m contract announced on July 28 has been awarded to a joint venture of Eteria Consorzio Stabile Scarl, RCM Costruzioni, Brancaccio Costruzioni and GCF Generale Costruzioni Ferroviarie.

The European Union’s Recovery & Resilience Fund is covering €70m of the cost and completion is expected by the end of 2026.