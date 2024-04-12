Show Fullscreen

DENMARK: Two suppliers have prequalified for the contract to provide Supporting Systems for the automation of København’s S-tog suburban rail services.

They are Siemens Mobility and Thales company Ground Transportation Systems Denmark.

The Supporting Systems contract will cover the supply of a wide range of technical equipment to support the conversion of the S-bane network to fully automatic operation, including CCTV and emergency stop buttons on platforms as well as a system for detecting people and objects on the track.

‘The two bidders are strong players on the market, and have previously supplied technology for fully automatic railway systems, so we expect that each of them can deliver an attractive offer’, said Jürgen Müller, Director of Strategy & Rolling Stock at operator DSB, on April 9.

DSB expects to award the Supporting Systems contract by the end of 2025. The first driverless S-tog trains are expected to run on the Ringbanen from 2030, and the entire S-bane network is expected to be fully automatic by around 2037.