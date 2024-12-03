Show Fullscreen

CHINA: Construction has begun of a 48·7 km maglev line from Changsha Dong to Liuyang. This would be the first maglev in China to run between urban areas.

Branching from the existing 18·6 km Maglev Express Line S2 from Changsha Nan station just west of the airport, the 39·5 km 10·44bn yuan first phase would run via Terminal 3, being built as part of a major expansion of the airport. It would then continue east to Liuyang via the towns of Yong’an and Dongyang, providing a direct link to both the airport and high speed rail services from Changsha Nan.

A second phase would extend the line northeast from central Liuyang.

The design speed is 160 km/h.