Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Boring will be exciting at the Tunnel Construction segment of InnoTrans 2024, which will feature more than 30 exhibitors highlighting the latest ideas to make building and operating tunnels safer and more efficient while minimising environmental impact.

The International Tunnel Forum on September 25-26 will cover topics including sustainability, the use of excavated material, the U5 metro project in Hamburg, the Erzgebirge cross-border tunnel project for the Dresden – Praha route, construction of an inner-city tunnel with an underground station in Frankfurt, and the Fehmarn Belt immersed tunnel project.

The Brenner base tunnel promoter will present the current state of progress with the 64 km tunnel which is due to open in 2032, making it possible to operate longer and heavier trains between Austria and Italy.

Show Fullscreen

Cairo-based Orascom Construction will be highlighting its participation in major projects including Egypt’s high speed rail programme, as well as ‘innovative ideas’ for monorails.

Schüßler-Plan is currently supervising construction of Hamburg’s U5 metro line. Porr Bau will be highlighting its civil engineering competence centre, Amberg Technologies will be showing Swiss tunnelling expertise, while DB Bahnbau Gruppe, Voelstalpine Railway Systems and Spitzke will be presenting their activities. Niedax Group exhibits will include its cable-laying concepts.

Valente will be presenting its wide range of products for the tunnelling and mining sector, including high-performance diesel and electric locomotives.

Fire safety technology company Fogtec Brandschutz will be highlighting fire prevention modules with lightweight composite containers. These provide a freer hand with vehicle design, the company says.

CFT will be presenting its latest mobile ventilation modules for maintenance work on short tunnel sections.