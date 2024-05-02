Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: Keolis is support the development of plans to restructure the public transport network in Le Mans.

There are currently two tram and 22 bus routes including one BRT route, which operate a total of almost 8·5 million km/year.

Plans include the renewal of information and ticketing systems, converting three bus routes to BRT, extending the Alstom trams from 33 to 44 m, and switching the bus fleet to a mix of biogas, electric and hydrogen power.

A new operating contract is planned for January 2026.