GERMANY: Windhoff has delivered the first narrow gauge version of its VentuS NV rail grinder to Bielefeld tram operator moBiel.

The VentuS SF 50 has been designed for the grinding and cleaning of various types of rail head across the 1 000 mm gauge network. It can also be used to haul material and tool trolleys.

The bidirectional vehicle weighs 31 tonnes when empty and up to 35·6 tonnes when fully loaded with 4 000 litres of water, staff and tools.