RUSSIA: A tram equipped for unattended driverless operation is to be developed and tested in St Petersburg.

An agreement to undertake the project was signed on June 2 by tram manufacturer PK TS, automation technology company Cognitive Pilot and St Petersburg operator Gorelektrotrans, which will provide a site for a test facility.

The project was given the go-ahead on the basis of data from PK TS Type 82 71-923M Bogatyr-M trams equipped with Cognitive Pilot’s machine vision and AI systems. These have covered more than 50 000 km on several St Petersburg routes since entering service in 2022.

Cognitive Pilot CEO Olga Uskova said automation would remove human factors, could provide more consistent operation and enable information to be shared across the fleet.