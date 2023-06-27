Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: PK TS has been awarded a 16·5bn rouble contract to supply 116 low-floor trams to St Petersburg operator Gorelektrotrans.

Local company PK TS was the sole respondent in an initial call for tenders, but its offer was deemed non-compliant. A second call also attracted no competing offers.

PK TS director Alexander Dubrovkin said the company would supply 19 two-section 71-923M Bogatyr trams, eight three-section 71-931M Vityaz cars and one three-section double-sided 71-932 Nevsky car this year.

A further 43 two-section, 28 three-section and 17 single-section vehicles are to be delivered by 2026.