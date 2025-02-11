Show Fullscreen

EGYPT: Under a 341·2bn won contract, Hyundai Rotem is to supply trams for the project to upgrade Alexandria’s Raml tram network to a modern light rail service, the manufacturer told Railway Gazette International on February 6.

The contract was signed between Hyundai Rotem and Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels last June and runs until April 2037, including support options. Local media reports have said that the contract covers the supply of 30 trams 65 m long.

Comprehensive infrastructure upgrade

Dr Tarek Goueili, Chairman of the National Authority for Tunnels, said on January 15 that work to modernise the Raml tram network’s infrastructure will start in June.

The investment covers renewal of 13·2 km of tramway, which is used by four tram routes. Works are to include the reconstruction of track and 24 of the 38 stops, while the remainder would be closed to give at least 500 m distance between each stop. This is intended to facilitate a planned increase in the average speed of services from 11 km/h to 21 km/h.

Show Fullscreen

The tramway’s electrical and mechanical equipment, signalling and communications systems and the ticketing and fare collection equipment are all to be upgraded.

As part of the programme, the network is to be reconfigured, with one section of route being abandoned and a 1 km extension in the city centre being built to serve Ahmed Orabi Square. A key aim is to fully segregate the light rail lines from road traffic.

The project is due to be completed in June 2027. A consortium of Arab Contractors and Hassan Allam was awarded a €363m contract to last November to lead the work, according to local reports. It is to be co-financed from loans provided by the French Development Agency and the European Investment Bank with a total value of €238m.

A consortium of Systra, Egis, ACE and Projacs is providing design and supervision services for the project under a November 2020 contract.

The Alexandria tramway traces its history back to 1863, and was modernised in the 1960s. It is one of the few remaining tramways to operate double-deck trams in regular service.