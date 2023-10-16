Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: Uraltransmash has begun delivering trams to St Petersburg which have a retro styling inspired by vehicles which ran in what was then Leningrad from the 1950s and 1960s.

The 42 three-section low-floor Type 71-431R Dostoevsky trams ordered in 2022 have a capacity of up to 246 passengers. They are designed to negotiate curves down to 14 m radius in the city centre.

The order also includes 12 Type 71-421R Dovlatov trams.

All will be equipped with the Cognitive Tram Pilot active driver assistance system.