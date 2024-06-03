Show Fullscreen

UKRAINE: Dnipro Metro is aiming to restart an extension project which was suspended when the contractor pulled out following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The metro is to work with the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development to ‘test the risk appetite of the market in the context of the current situation in Ukraine’ and to give potential contractors an opportunity to provide feedback on optimal procurement and implementation strategies and any concerns they might have.

In 2012 the national government received €152m of EBRD loans for the project to extend the 7·1 km metro by 4 km from Vokzalna into the city centre with stations at Teatralna, Tsentralna and Muzeina.

In 2016 Turkish company Limak was awarded a €224m construction contract, butg it ceased work when Russia invaded in February 2022 and the contract was terminated. Dnipro Metro is now planning a new tender, and EBRD is considering extending financing.

ILF Consulting Engineers Polska will support the metro during the tendering process.