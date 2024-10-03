Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London has awarded incumbent KeolisAmey the next contract to operate the Docklands Light Railway automated light metro.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tender and runs for eight years from April 1 2025, with an option for a two-year extension. The operator is to be paid a specified fee along with performance-based incentives and deductions.

There will be focus on delivering improvements including:

higher frequencies and capacity upgrades to support population growth in the areas served;

supporting TfL in improving air quality by reducing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions;

supporting TfL’s Vision Zero commitments to eliminate deaths and serious injuries across London’s transport network;

fully rolling out the Access DLR travel assistance service for anyone over 18 who needs extra support;

new customer satisfaction targets around the appearance and availability of ticket machines, lifts, escalators and information systems;

improved ways to measure performance, including new incentives to give an increased focus on reducing fare evasion;

supporting the ongoing work to introduce 54 new CAF trains to replace the 33 oldest trains in the fleet and boost overall capacity.;

an apprenticeship scheme will be launched and outreach projects developed with local communities;

KeolisAmey said it would be harnessing innovative technology based on artificial intelligence to improve customer experience and security and protect revenue, and using new technologies to enhance maintenance regimes and techniques.

‘Over the next few years, customers will benefit from a number of improvements, including a fleet of new trains offering increased capacity and frequency, so the continuing support and new ideas KeolisAmey will bring to enhance the experience for customers will be invaluable’, said Tom Page, TfL’s General Manager for the DLR, when the contract was announced on October 3.

The KeolisAmey Docklands joint venture is formed of Keolis (70%) and Amey (30%).

ComfortDelGro and the Connecting Docklands joint venture of Go-Ahead Group and Atkins had also been shortlisted for the contract to operate the 38 km network, which carried 98·9 million passenger-journeys in 2023-24.

Law firm Ashurst advised TfL on the deal.