UK: KeolisAmey’s latest contract to operate the Docklands Light Railway automated light metro in east London came into effect on April 1.

The contract awarded to the incumbent joint venture of Keolis (70%) and Amey (30%) following a competitive tender runs for eight years, with an option for a two-year extension. Transport for London will pay the operator a fee along with performance-based incentives and deductions.

The 38 km network with 45 stations has been operated by KeolisAmey since 2014, and carried 98·9 million passengers in 2023-24.

KeolisAmey said it would be investing in developing the network’s social value for customers, staff and its local communities. The contract period will also see the delayed introduction of 54 new CAF trains to replace the 33 oldest trains in the fleet and boost overall capacity.

‘We’re proud of the role we’ve played in establishing the DLR as the gold standard for automated light rail networks across the world’, said Keolis UK CEO Alistair Gordon. ‘Now we’re laser-focused on making the network even better. That will involve investing in our communities, customers and colleagues, working closely with Transport for London and implementing the latest technologies available to drive improvements in the system. We’re fortunate to be in a place to be able to improve the system through our expertise and experience taken from operating systems all over the world.’

Amey Managing Director Peter Anderson said ‘over the last 10 years, we’ve learnt so much about DLR – from the nuances of the rail infrastructure through to specific passenger needs for the service. We’ve used this knowledge to enhance the network and consistently achieve high performance standards.’