UK: Transport for London is looking for ‘innovative solutions’ which would reduce its reliance on full scale mock-up cab simulators for training London Underground drivers.

TfL says full-scale simulators ‘seem to add value to the training experience’, but are large, immovable, and require staff to travel to where the simulators are located. They also have reliability issues, and can be expensive to upgrade or modify. Meanwhile, TfL says it is seeking to reduce its physical estate, and it may not be possible to accommodate large fixed simulators in the future.

It has therefore launched an early market engagement exercise for a planned trial with a London Underground cab simulator, seeking market feedback on potential suppliers’ interest and possible innovative approaches to delivering driver training.