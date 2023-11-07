Show Fullscreen

UK: Major London Underground stations are to be included in Google’s Street View in 2024, to help people get a better sense of the layout of the stations when planning journeys or interchanging between different lines, and to identify facilities such as toilets and help points.

Transport for London hopes this will be beneficial to people with accessibility needs or who are unfamiliar with travelling in the capital.

‘This exciting new project will give people the ability to plan their routes on the London Underground in the same way they would when walking and cycling across the city’, said Deputy Mayor for Transport Seb Dance on November 7. ‘Street View will support people to better navigate some of the capital’s busiest stations and help us to build a better, more accessible London for all.’

Thomas Ableman, Director of Innovation & Strategy at TfL, said ’working with companies like Google shows how we can use new tools and technology to bring the best service to our customers’.



TfL said Google would be using 360° backpack cameras to capture imagery in the coming weeks, working between 10.00 and 16.00 to avoid the peaks.

TfL conducted a data protection impact assessment before deciding to permit Google to collect imagery. Google is the controller of the images, which includes responsibility for the removal of faces before footage is made public. Posters will be placed at stations to alert people when image capture may occur.

Stations to be filmed for Google Street View