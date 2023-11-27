Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London has appointed the British Institute for Learning Disabilities and People First to help ensure the experiences of adults with autism, learning disabilities or difficulties are considered as part of its decision-making.

A survey running to January 15 will seek to identify barriers to travelling around London and how TfL could improve the services it offers. This will include the views of people are less regular users, such as those who come to London approximately once per year.

TfL’s existing initiatives include a free travel mentoring service that supports people using public transport in and around London to become more confident and independent travellers, and a travel support card which helps people communicate any assistance or information requirements they have with staff.

It also offers a turn-up and go service on London Underground, London Overground and the Elizabeth Line to help people who may need assistance. Customers simply ask for help on arrival at the station, and staff will offer advice regarding journeys, accompany them to the platforms and provide support when boarding and alighting from trains.