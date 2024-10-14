Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Milano’s metro Line M4 has been extended 7·8 km west from San Babila around the south of the city centre and on to San Cristoforo.

Minister of Infrastructure & Transport Matteo Salvini and Milano Mayor Beppe Sala were among the dignitaries at the inauguration on October 12.

There are 13 new stations, linked by pairs of single-track running tunnels. A fleet of 47 driverless 80 km/h Metropolitana Serie 4400 trainsets from Hitachi Rail Italy operates at peak headway of 90 sec, although the signalling can reduce this to 75 sec if required. Line M4 is now 15·2 km long with an end-to-end trip time of under 30 min. It will carry an estimated 86 million passengers per year with maximum capacity of 24 000 passengers per hour.

Construction was managed by SPV Linea M4, owned by the Municipality of Milano (66·7%), ATM (31·5%), Webuild Italia, Partecipazioni Italia, Hitachi Rail STS, MerMec STE and Sirti.

An eastern extension from Linate Airport to Segrate is due to be opened in 2028, and a further western extension to Corsico/Buccinasco is in planning.