ITALY: The national government has allocated €145m to help fund a 3·3 km western extension of Milano metro Line M1 from Bisceglie to Valsesia, Olmi and Baggio at an estimated cost of €543m.

It has also allocated €88m towards the anticipated refurbishment of the Comasina – Limbiate interurban light rail line at an estimated total cost of €179m. The 1 445 mm gauge route has been out of service since September 2022, but 10 new trams are already on order as part of ATM’s framework contract for up to 80 Stadler Tramlink vehicles signed in September 2020.

The city’s Mobility Councillor Arianna Censi told local media that confirmation of the government funding contributions would allow tenders to be called later this year for work to start by the beginning of 2025. The metro extension is expected to take 5½ years to complete and the light rail line 3½ years.