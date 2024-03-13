Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: Moskva Metro put the first Moskva-2024 series trainset into service on March 11 as part of a three-year renewal of the Line 2 fleet.

The trains are being produced by Transmashholding subsidiary Metrowagonmash.

Features include wider aisles and through gangways to increase capacity by 17 passengers per car, wider seats with improved upholstery, USB chargers relocated from the seats to the handrails for more convenient access, wider doors and end cars designed for passengers with reduced mobility.

Development of the Moskva-2026 series is now underway.

