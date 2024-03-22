Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: Moskva Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has announced ambitions to deploy smart technologies by 2030 to make the public transport network more reliable and the preferred option for mobility within the city.

This could included driverless trams in 2024-26, driverless metro trains by around 2030, a smart route network for buses incorporating predictive analytics enabling service adjustments, dynamic optimisation of services to minimise waiting times, online tools for selecting optimal charging stations for electric buses, collaboration with domestic companies to integrate Moskva’s transport services into their ecosystems, and a virtual assistant using neural networks.