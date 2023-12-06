Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: The use of Moskva’s Pesa Fokstrot 71-414 trams was suspended from December 4, because international sanctions imposed as a result of the war against Ukraine have made the vehicles difficult for the operator to maintain.

A framework contract for up to 120 trams was agreed with Uralvagonzavod subsidiary Uraltransmash in 2014, with manufacturing to be undertaken by Pesa.

An initial 70 trams were delivered, all of which were produced in Poland, but depreciation of the rouble prevented the supply of further vehicles.

Prior to the decision to suspend their operation, 23 of the Pesa trams remained in service on routes 10, 15 and 21.