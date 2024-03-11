Show Fullscreen

SWEDEN: Transport authority SL has awarded Alstom a firm order to supply a further 20 Movia C30 metro trains for the Stockholm metro.

The order announced on March 7 has been placed using an option on a SKr5bn 2013 contract with Bombardier Transportation which covered an initial 96 four-car articulated trains with an option for 80 more, and takes the total order to 116 trains totalling 464 cars.

The C30 metro trains entered services from 2019. They currently run on the Red Line, and are approved to operate on both the Blue and Green lines.

The latest order has been placed as part of a programme to modernise the network and increase capacity to more than 1 million passengers per day

Alstom said the design is ‘straightforward and Scandinavian’. The trains have woollen seat covers sourced from Sweden, and the ventilation holes under the windows incorporate playful elements such as the computer game character Pacman. There is a cab at each end, and the trains are designed for future conversion to driverless operation.