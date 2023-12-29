Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: The EU Agency for Railways has launched ERA Railway Factsheets, giving what it calls ‘a comprehensive overview of the rail sector across European countries with one-click access’.

Covering aspects such as transport statistics, railway organisations, rolling stock, infrastructure, safety, market structure, and the legal framework, ERA says the tool unlocks its own data and those from other organisations, providing a broad and accurate representation of the European railway landscape.

The factsheets form part of ERA’s wider linked data initiative, aimed at harmonising disparate datasets across the European rail sector.

‘Linked data and the ERA Railway Factsheets contribute to our mission to create a sustainable and safe railway system for Europe’, says ERA Executive Director Josef Doppelbauer. ‘They provide tangible solutions to historical challenges in the European railway data landscape. By addressing fragmentation and enhancing accessibility, we aim to streamline operations and facilitate evidence-based policymaking to empower European railways.’