UAE: A strategic partnership to develop rail sector skills and innovation in the UAE and the wider region has been agreed by Dubai metro and tram operator Keolis MHI and the UK’s University of Birmingham, which has a campus in Dubai.

Students will be offered internships and work opportunities with the Keolis MHI consortium of Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Mitsubishi Corp. Working groups will explore opportunities for collaborative research and innovation, and there will be joint initiatives including employability events.

‘By joining forces, we aim to tap into a pool of talented individuals and cultivate the next generation of leaders in the rail sector’, said Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI, after the memorandum of understanding was signed on March 4.

Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost at the University of Birmingham Dubai, said ‘this collaboration will benefit our students immensely by connecting them to real-world experience and industry insights’.