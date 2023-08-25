Show Fullscreen

PHILIPPINES: The Department of Transportation has signed the final three civil works contracts for construction of the south commuter section of the 147 km North-South Commuter Railway in the Manila area.

The 11·6bn pesos contract CP S-01 covering the construction of 1·2 km of the route and Blumentritt station was signed with a joint venture of PT Adhi Karya (Persero) and PT Persero during in July.

The same joint venture was also awarded the 18·2bn pesos CP S-03C contract covering 5·8 km of at-grade and elevated route and elevated stations at Bicutan and Sucat.

The 22·1bn pesos contract CP S-03A covering 7·9 route-km including an elevated station at Buendia and at-grade stations at EDSA and Senate was awarded to a joint venture of Leighton Contractors and First Balfour.

Meanwhile, Hitachi Rail STS has awarded NEC and Sumitomo a contract to supply communication and automated fare collection system for the 35·4 km Solis to Malolos section of the future line.