USA: The first of NJ Transit’s Multilevel III double-deck electric multiple-unit cars was unveiled by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy at the operator’s Meadows Maintenance Complex in Kearny on October 30.

‘Providing modern, reliable equipment is a critical component to improving New Jersey’s infrastructure, particularly with regard to public transit’, said Murphy. ‘These multilevel railcars are equipped with innovative features that meet the everyday needs of our commuters.’

In December 2018 NJ Transit awarded what was then Bombardier Transportation a $670m contract to supply 58 powered vehicles, 33 driving cars and 22 trailers of which six will have toilets. There were options for up to 636 more vehicles, and firm orders were placed for 25 in February 2022 and a further 36 in July 2024. Production is underway at Alstom’s Plattsburgh site in New York state. Entry into service is planned from mid-2025, replacing single-deck Arrow III vehicles dating from the late 1960s.

NJ Transit expects the new fleet to provide a ‘dramatic improvement’ in mechanical reliability, with a higher maximum speed of 175 km/h and compliance with the latest federal regulations, including being equipped with Positive Train Control. Passenger amenities include information displays and USB charging ports.