INTERNATIONAL: Air Canada is to offer people purchasing flights to Italy, Spain, the UK and South Korea the option to book onward rail and road coach connections.

The different geographical options include:

This expands the Air Canada Intermodal offering launched with the national railways of France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in December 2023. Booking is offered in partnership with AccesRail, and in the event of a flight disruption both the air and land segments will be rebooked.

‘The expanded offer will make it easy for our customers flying to and from our international hubs to add convenient rail or bus connections on a single itinerary. Our intermodal connections not only provide more choice, but also make available sustainable options for short-haul segments of their journey’, said Mark Galardo, EVP Revenue & Network Planning at Air Canada.