AUSTRIA: Austrian Federal Railways has unveiled the first of its next generation of Nightjet fixed-formation loco-hauled trainsets for overnight trains, calling it ‘the new flagship of the European night train traffic’.

The unveiling took place in the former Wien Nordwest station on September 30 as part of this year’s celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of ÖBB. A newly completed Plasser & Theurer maintenance vehicle and a specially liveried Taurus electric locomotive were also on show.

‘With the new generation of Nightjets we are unveiling today, ÖBB is expanding our night train fleet and will continue to play a pioneering role in European night train traffic in the future’, said ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä. ‘With our new, very modern night trains, we are going to impress passengers with the new level of comfort.’

Entry into service

ÖBB ordered an initial 13 seven-car Nightjet sets from Siemens Mobility in August 2018 and a further 20 in August 2021, taking the total order to 33 sets costing more than €700m.

The coaches are from the manufacturer’s Viaggio family. The bogies developed with Technische Universität Graz aim to provide a particularly quiet ride and are 30% lighter than previous designs, lowering lifetime energy costs and reducing the impact on the track, while enabling the maximum speed of night trains to be raised from 200 to 230 km/h.

The original plan was for the new vehicles to begin entering service between Austria and Italy in December 2022. However, production was delayed by the pandemic with up to 30% of employees at the factory off work at certain times, while component supplies were also delayed.

ÖBB said Siemens Mobility is now expected to deliver five rakes by December this year, enabling entry into service on the Wien – Hamburg and Innsbruck – Hamburg routes from the December 10 timetable change; ticket sales open on October 11.

Further services will follow in 2024, eventually replacing the majority of ÖBB’s existing night train stock on routes in Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Further country certifications are planned, although ÖBB said this would not be in the near future.

Seven-car trains

Each Nightjet rake comprises two sleeping cars (WLAmz), three couchette cars (Bcmz), and two seating cars (Bfmpz and ABbmpvz), giving a total capacity of 254 passengers.

The ‘mini cabins’ for people travelling alone meet modern travellers’ desire for greater privacy than a couchette. They have a storage area, a folding breakfast table with integrated mirror, coat hooks, reading light and luggage lockers next door.

Compartments, mini cabins and luggage racks will be accessible by using NFC smart cards. Features include a real-time passenger information system, free wi-fi, USB and inductive charging points and mobile signal permeable windows. Passengers will have lighting control panels with a crew call button. Snacks and drinks will be available.

The trains have spaces for six bicycles, as well as luggage, pushchairs and sports equipment. Matthä said ÖBB is not going to introduce luggage limitations for passengers, unlike airlines which are the main competitor to night trains.

‘Travelling by train means protecting the climate’, said federal Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation & Technology Leonore Gewessler.

‘This is especially true for the night train. That is why we’re continuing to expand the European night train network together. Departing from Wien and waking up fresh and well rested in another European city is an easy and convenient option. It is very clear: the future of short and medium-haul routes belongs to the railway.’