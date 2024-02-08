Show Fullscreen

CZECH REPUBLIC: RegioJet has started passenger-carrying trial operations of one of the CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Class 665 Sirius electric multiple-units which was ordered but not accepted by Leo Express.

Since February 5, one trainset is being used on two return trips a day on the R23 Ústí nad Labem – Mělník – Lysá nad Labem – Nymburk – Kolín route that RegioJet runs under a public service obligation contract on the route. A second trainset is available as a spare.

The two trainsets have not yet been certified for commercial operation, but they have a permit enabling use on temporary services. Trial runs are expected to last three to four months, RegioJet confirmed to Railway Gazette International.

Takeover from Leo Express

Three Sirius EMUs were originally ordered by open access operator Leo Expressin 2016, with an option for 30 additional trainsets. They were intended to be used on domestic and international routes in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The two trainsets were delivered from China to the Czech Republic in September and December 2019.

However, Leo Express cancelled the order in April 2022 due to the lengthy and protracting authorisation process. This follows Spanish national operator RENFE completing its acquisition of a 50% stake in the operator in August 2021.

However, CRRC has decided to continue work on obtaining full certification of the EMUs to operate in central Europe on its own.

The first trial runs under RegioJet’s safety case began on January 4 between Přerov, Hulín and Otrokovice. It is not yet clear whether RegioJet will acquire the trainsets once they obtain full certification.

Meanwhile, Austrian open access operator Westbahnis leasing four six-car, double-deck EMUs from CRRC Zhuzhou under an agreement signed in December 2019. However, these had also yet to receive full certification as of December 2022.

RegioJet took over fast train services on the Ústí nad Labem – Kolín route from national operator České Dráhy in December 2021 under an eight-year PSO contract with the Ministry of Transport. The operator has faced some criticism locally for using not high enough standard rolling stock.

Most of the testing of the three Class 665 EMUs has been taking place at the VÚŽ test track in Velim, although they have also undertaken various test runs without passengers on parts the Czech and Slovak network since September 2022.

From business class to perch seats

The aluminium-bodied EMUs are designed for 160 km/h operation and are dual-voltage, capable of running under both 3 kV DC and 25 kV AC electrification.

The trainsets feature standard and business class accommodation, as well as an area with perch seats. However, RegioJet is currently only selling tickets for the standard and business class saloons.