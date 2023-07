Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: National train operator RENFE has launched a Green Mobility Hub pilot project to encourage rail passengers to opt for environmentally friendly first- and last-mile transport to and from stations.

Suburban station car parks will be adapted to provide facilities for bikes, vehicle sharing and for charging electric bikes scooters and cars.

The pilot scheme to be undertaken with companies specialising in sustainable mobility will assess what investment is required, and then look at usage.