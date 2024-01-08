Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Bayern railway agency BEG has awarded incumbent DB Regio the next tendered contract to operate Werdenfels passenger services. This will include expansion of the fleet and additional services to fill gaps in the current timetable.

The Werdenfels 2028+ contract running from December 2027 to December 2039 covers the operation of services between München and Garmisch-Partenkirchen and on associated branches.

RB6 München – Garmisch-Partenkirchen – Mittenwald – Scharnitz;

RE61 München – Garmisch-Partenkirchen – Mittenwald;

RE62 München Hbf – Garmisch-Partenkirchen – Lermoos (on weekends);

RB63 Murnau – Oberammergau;

RB65 München – Weilheim (– Murnau);

RB66 München – Kochel;

S7 Garmisch-Partenkirchen – Reutte in Tirol – Pfronten-Steinach.

Operations will increase from the current 3·83 million train-km/year to 4·07 million from the end of 2027.

Services between Scharnitz and Innsbruck in Austria are not part of the contract but will be provided in co-operation with Austrian Federal Railways.

DB Regio will initially use its existing Bombardier Talent 2 EMU fleet, supplemented by used vehicles of the same type. New Siemens Mobility Desiro HC EMUs will also be delivered to strengthen the fleet.

‘This is how we get the best out of the Werdenfelsnetz’, said Bayern Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter on December 21. ’There can only be further expansion of services if the federal government finally fulfils its responsibility and repairs the rail infrastructure. There is a lot of catching up to do.’