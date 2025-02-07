Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: The selection of DB Regio for a contract to operate Mittelthüringer Akku-Netz passenger services using battery-electric multiple-units ‘marks the beginning of a generational change in the traction technology used in local rail passenger transport in Thüringen’, according to the Land’s Infrastructure Minister Steffen Schütz.

He said 13% of Thüringen’s local rail services ‘will be decarbonised in one blow. This is a milestone on our path to gradually replacing the diesel railcars that have been used in large numbers to date, and making local rail transport even more climate-friendly.’

The contract announced on February 5 runs from December 2028 to December 2043 and covers 3·6 million train-km/year. There will be an increase in early morning and late evening trains, and infrastructure works will enable some reductions in journey times.

DB Regio will purchase 19 Stadler Flirt Akku BEMUs. These will offer 148 seats and more space for passengers, as the Land has specified higher seating capacity to meet growing demand primarily resulting from the Deutschlandticket.

The BEMUs will have an off-wire range of up to 80 km. This will avoid the need to fully electrify the network, although existing overhead in Fröttstädt, Gotha and Saalfeld will be extended and recharging infrastructure provided in Ilmenau and Bad Langensalza in co-operation with DB InfraGO.

The BEMUs will have wi-fi, CCTV, passenger information systems and areas for bicycles, wheelchairs and pushchairs. The vehicles will carry the Land’s own branding, which will also be rolled out on other routes.