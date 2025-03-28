Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: The Star Alliance of 25 airlines has integrated Austrian Federal Railways services between Wien airport and Graz, Linz, Salzburg and Innsbruck into its booking processes.

Air passengers can check in online or at ÖBB travel centres and receive boarding passes for both flight and train journeys. They can also earn points for the train journey in their preferred frequent flyer programme.

‘Co-operation between various providers is crucial if we want to overcome the current challenges in the area of mobility’, said Federal Minister for Innovation, Mobility & Infrastructure Peter Hanke on March 19. ‘The partnership between ÖBB, Austrian Airlines and Star Alliance perfectly symbolises my understanding of a minister’s role as a bridge-builder between the various mobility options.’