EUROPE: The European Parliament’s Environment and Transport committees have jointly adopted a draft report on a proposed EU Regulation which would establish a common methodology to enable fair comparisons of the greenhouse gas emissions from different modes of transport.

This was welcomed by the Community of European Railway & Infrastructure Companies, which said the draft report is an improvement on the European Commission proposal published last July.

A well-to-wheel approach would be used to calculate emissions from energy, and in the future this could be extended to take a life-cycle approach including emissions from vehicle manufacturing, maintenance and disposal.