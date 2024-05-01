Show Fullscreen

TRACK MACHINES: Unipart Rail has launched a range of rail construction, maintenance and renewal machines, developed in partnership with Thomson Engineering Design Ltd.

The range includes:

Sleeper Layer, providing delivery rates of up to 1 000 sleepers/h, with options including automatic steering, remote condition monitoring and diagnostic support;

Rail Handler, a multi-purpose machine for installing and removing rails;

Rail Clipper, a self-propelled road-rail clipping machine.

Plans for the range were announced in March, when Unipart was named Thomson Engineering Design’s exclusive sales and distribution partner across Europe, Asia, New Zealand, Australia and North America. The suppliers anticipate that the machines will increase safety, improve performance and efficiency, accelerate projects and reduce costs significantly.

The companies are also developing a Mobile Rail Panel Handler, or MoRPH, backed by funding from the UK Department for Business & Trade and Innovate UK in partnership with the Global Centre of Rail Excellence.