SAUDI ARABIA: The Royal Commission for AlUla and Saudi Railway Polytechnic have announced an agreement to boost the capabilities of young Saudis looking to launch a career in AlUla and in the country’s rail sector.

Officially signed by representatives of The Royal Commission for AlUla and The Saudi Railway Polytechnic in Riyadh late in 2024, the partnership aims to provide a stronger basis for young people to access rail careers.

The first stage of the agreement covers provision of vocational training programmes in railway maintenance and operation that will build sector-specific skills in domains such as rolling stock and infrastructure through hands-on training.

The training courses are seen as an important part of the wider rail investment programme for the AlUla region. This includes development of the ‘experiential tramway’ that will link key heritage, tourist, and residential sites from 2028.

Mohammed Alshkrah, Vice-President for Human Capability Development at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said ‘the ongoing regeneration of AlUla supports the national development goals of Vision 2030 by upskilling young men and women with the knowledge and knowhow needed to forge successful careers in exciting and diverse sectors, such as the growing railway sector in AlUla and the Kingdom’.