CHINA: City University of Hong Kong, MTR Corp and MTR Academy have signed a memorandum of understanding covering railway-related research, talent development and innovation.

The partners are to explore opportunities to exchange researchers, students and faculty members, with the possibility of CityUHK offering railway-related research topics and MTR and MTRA recommending staff to attend training programmes including the PhD by Innovation degree programme.

‘This industry-academia-research collaboration marks a remarkable fusion of MTR and MTRA’s expertise with CityUHK’s dynamic innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem’, said President of CityUHK Professor Boey when the MoU was signed on January 6. ‘I am confident that our joint efforts will empower our future leaders to develop advanced railway technologies and provide a positive societal impact through applications.’

MTR Corp CEO Dr Jacob Kam said ‘we look forward to this MoU deepening the exchange of expertise and further advancing the development of the railway innovation and technology ecosystem in Hong Kong’.